Governor Sarah Tucker to Depart Montserrat on April 8

Governor Sarah Tucker will depart Montserrat on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 3 p.m. from the John A. Osborne Airport, marking the conclusion of her three-year tenure on the island.

In recognition of her service, a Guard of Honour and a gathering of specially invited guests will bid farewell to Governor Tucker and her husband, Howard Tucker, as they depart.

Following her departure, Deputy Governor Lindorna Sweeney will be sworn in as Acting Governor of Montserrat. The swearing-in ceremony will be conducted by the Attorney General. Sweeney will serve in this capacity until the arrival of Governor-Designate Harriet Cross, who is scheduled to be sworn in on April 23, 2025.

Reflecting on her time in Montserrat, Governor Tucker expressed her gratitude to the people of the island. “I would like to thank Montserrat for a wonderful three years and wish the island and its people the very best for a bright and successful future,” she said.

 

