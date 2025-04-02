Calabash Festival Dates Announced

July 18 to 27, 2025 have been announced as the dates for Calabash Festival.

The Montserrat Arts Council, which has responsibility for festivals is now turning its attention to the the second festival of the year.

This year’s event is expected to be especially poignant as the island remembers the start of volcanic activity 30 years ago.

No programme has been released yet, but the annual festival usually includes a hike with Scriber, Neighbourly Day, the Sir George Irish Lecture and a Grand Food Fair. The summer fete CalaSplash is expected to be part of the week, along with other activities to mark the 30-year commemoration.

The festival in recent years has ended with the two-day Produced in Montserrat Expo (PRIME), where local creations are on display and available for sale.

The Calabash Festival will coincide with the final day of the SHV30 conference being organised by Montserrat Volcano Observatory. The conference will be held from July 14-18, 2025, in Montserrat, bringing together global scientists, risk practitioners, decision-makers, Montserrat residents, and the diaspora.

