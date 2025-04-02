Advertisement

New Supervisory board of the Financial Intelligence Unit (HMG [hoto)
Supervisory Board Appointed for the Financial Intelligence Unit

Ahead of her departure, Governor Sarah Tucker has appointed the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) Supervisory Board.
The FIU was established to strengthen Montserrat’s capacity to combat financial crime through specialised intelligence gathering and analysis.
The board members are:
-Fabian Singh, Chairperson (Director of the Financial Services Commission)
-Deron JM Boyce, Representative of the Attorney General
-Kenya Lee, Financial Secretary
-Mark Keith Payne, Commissioner of Police
-Charles Thompson, Chief Immigration Officer
-Peter WA White, Director General of the Montserrat Customs and Revenue Services
-Claribel Figueroa-Garcia, Secretary to the FIU Board
The Board’s functions are outlined in Section 15 of the Financial Intelligence Unit Act, 2023 (No.12 of 2023).
More information about the FIU can be found here: https://www.fiu.ms/about-the-fiu

