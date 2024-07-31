Organisers Deem First Montserrat Diaspora Symposium a Success

“The Montserrat Diaspora Symposium, held on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at the Montserrat Cultural Centre, celebrated a landmark achievement for Montserrat’s global community,” says a release from the organisers, the Montserrat Tourism Authority.

The hybrid event, “successfully enhanced communication, promoted investment, and acknowledged the invaluable contributions of Montserratians and friends abroad,” the release continued.

Moderated by Viona Alexander-Smith, Director of Information & Communication for the Government of Montserrat, the event saw dynamic participation from both online and in-person attendees who engaged in spirited discussions across the banking, real estate, and healthcare sectors.

One of the highlights was the comprehensive update on the new National Hospital Project presented by the Project Manager, Hannes De Bruin. He provided a detailed presentation that included architectural renderings, floor plans, and 3D models of the hospital, offering a vivid preview of the modern facilities. Mr. De Bruin also shared updates on the construction timeline, confirmed the number of beds and

showcased the state-of-the-art medical equipment to be installed. He addressed various questions regarding the hospital’s monitoring capabilities, safety measures, and future provisions, reassuring the community about the meticulous planning and high standards of the project. The detailed discourse on healthcare developments underscored the community’s keen interest in the island’s progress.

Equally captivating was the session with Kathyan Lee-Fenton, Acting General Manager of the Bank of Montserrat. She provided valuable insights into the bank’s financial tools, account opening processes, mortgage applications, and international transactions. The interactive Question and Answer session revealed strong engagement and numerous queries, reflecting the diaspora’s keen interest in the financial services available on the island.

Adding to the richness of the symposium was the presentation by Fitzroy Buffonge, Barrister-at-Law and founder of Buffonge & Associates.

He navigated the complexities of purchasing property in Montserrat, discussing land surveys, property laws, and the importance of legal and real estate expertise. His thorough explanations and responses to attendees’ questions highlighted the enthusiasm for real estate investment among the diaspora.

Finally, two members from the diaspora shared their experiences about investing in the island, which further enriched the event.

Premier Joseph E. Farrell praised the event’s success, remarking, “The Montserrat Diaspora Symposium is a pivotal platform for maintaining open dialogue with our diaspora. It is vital to our national development that we continue to engage and collaborate with Montserratians and friends of Montserrat globally.”

Similarly, Rosetta West-Gerald, Director of the Montserrat Tourism Authority, emphasised the importance of such gatherings, expressing gratitude to the moderator, guest speakers, the Office of the Premier, the Montserrat Diaspora Committee, and to Miss Vernaire Bass of 664Connect Media for their marketing and promotion efforts.

Attendees found the session highly informative and suggested making it an annual event, potentially scheduled when more people are on the island, to maximise participation and engagement. The Montserrat Diaspora Symposium has set a precedent for future events, demonstrating the power of unity and collaboration within the global Montserrat community.

The recordings are available on YouTube, Facebook and Downloadable on Google Drive. The links are provided below:

● YouTube:

● Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/ToWuM9cPiWmyyJ8i/

● Google Drive: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1M-qmLX_re34cn8HQZ0HCo5oDMSjoNEYg?usp=sharing

The Montserrat Tourism Authority expressed its gratitude to all participants and said they looked forward to continued success in future initiatives. For inquiries about the Montserrat Diaspora Symposium, contact the authority at info@montserrattourism.ms or call 1-664-491-4702/3.