FlyMontserrat Sourcing Fuel from Guadeloupe, Expect More Disruptions

FlyMontserrat continues to operate despite it being 11 days since there has been no AvGas aviation fuel in Antigua.

SVG Air is not operational and doesn’t expect to be until fuel returns to Antigua.

According to the FlyMontserrat website “Nevis supplies have now run out and yesterday we moved to uplift from Guadeloupe to maintain our service to passengers. Expect disruptions today and possibly until Tuesday 6th August when we are told that fuel supplies in Antigua will be replenished. We will inform passengers of specific changes and keep updating this home page.”

The airline is asking for patience during this “difficult time – with fuel supply completely outside our control.”

Passengers are asked to check their email for updates if that is the primary contact information given to the airline.

This site will be updated with more information as we get it. Please check your emails for messages if that is how you recorded your contact details. Apologies for any inconvenience.

Flights can be booked flymontserrat.com.