Sylk and De Bear Heading Back to Leeward Islands Calypso Competition, This Time on the Same Side

It’s been 10 years since Sylk and De Bear/The Voice last competed at the Leeward Islands Calypso Monarch Competition. This time they will be on the same side.

This Saturday, reigning Leeward Island Calypso Monarch Keithroy “The Voice’ Morson will defend his crown in the Leeward Islands Calypso Competition. Montserrat’s current Calypso Monarch Garnet “Sylk” Thompson will be among those battling to dethrone the Leeward Islands Calypso Monarch.

A Montserrat Arts Council release called it “history in the making”, stating it was the first time there would be two Montserratians vying for the top spot. However, back in 2015, both artists competed at the show but for different sides.

At the time, The Voice was performing as De Bear and was the reigning monarch for Montserrat. But in 2015 he won the Antigua calypso crown for the fourth time and chose to represent them at the Anguilla show to the chagrin of many Montserratians. Sylk, who was the second runner-up in the 2014 Montserrat Calypso monarch was selected to represent the island in Anguilla.

De Bear won that encounter which he had previously done in 2007 and 2012 representing Antigua. 2023 was the first time he won the competition representing Montserrat.

The contingent heading to Anguilla from Montserrat consists of Leeward Island Calypso Monarch Keithroy “De Voice” Morson; Montserrat’s reigning Calypso Monarch Garnet “Sylk” Thompson, MAC Director Kenneth Silcott and backup singer. Ronel White.

Director, Kenneth Silcott reiterated that, “We cannot afford to miss this once in a lifetime opportunity to showcase the talents, skills and prowess of our artist at this magnitude of regional representation regardless of budget constraints.”

The Leeward Islands Calypso Monarch competition is a staple of Anguilla’s Summer Festival. This is also the 50th year of the Anguilla festival.