New Director for Finance Intelligence Unit

Carine Charlette was announced today as the new Director of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), effective April 7, 2025.

According to a statement from the Governor’s Office, Governor Tucker approved Ms. Charlette, who is a seasoned executive with extensive expertise in risk management, compliance, and combating financial crime, to the role.

The incoming director is said to have held significant positions in both the public and private sectors, including Director General of the FIU Mauritius, President of ARINSA, Vice Chair of the IEWG of the Egmont Group, and Chief Risk and Compliance Officer at an Australian insurance group.

The governor expressed her delight in welcoming Ms. Charlette to Montserrat, emphasising her pivotal role in removing Mauritius from the FATF “greylist” and her invaluable knowledge for Montserrat’s journey towards full FATF compliance.

The FIU is a new body in within the Government of Montserrat. The FIU’s primary function is to receive, analyse, investigate, and

disseminate reports of suspicious financial activities. It operates independently and autonomously as a department of the Government of Montserrat.

The Supervisory Board for the FIU was also recently appointed.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...