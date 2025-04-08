Advertisement

Former Speaker of the House Teresina Bodkin
Montserrat’s Female Speaker of the House Passes Away

Montserrat’s first female Speaker of the House, Ms Teresina Bodkin has passed away.
Ms Bodkin first served as speaker under the 2009 to 2014 MCAP Government. She returned to the role for one year, serving from December 2019 to December 2020 when MCAP returned to power.
She died over the weekend at Glendon Hospital.
Ms Bodkin was a former teacher, statistician and a creative known for playing the drums.
May she rest in peace.

