Montserrat Breaks Ground for New National Hospital

The Ministry of Health and Social Services broke ground on Monday afternoon for the new National Hospital.

The hospital, which will be built on the old site of the Glendon Hospital in St. Johns has been many years in the making.

The St. Johns Primary School was transformed into the hospital 30 years ago as volcanic activity began and left the island without the use of a newly built hospital in Plymouth.

During Monday’s ceremony Permanent Secretary (PS) of Health and Social Services, Ms. Camille Thomas- Gerald, hailed the event as “a tangible realisation of years of hard work and dedication,” and emphasised the Ministry’s commitment to creating “a hospital that is modern and conducive to healing.”

Also speaking at the ceremony in support of the project were Governor Sarah Tucker; Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr. Ingrid Buffonge and the Premier Reuben T Meade.

In her address, Dr. Ingrid Buffonge indicated that residents can expect the new hospital to deliver state-of-the-art emergency care, comprehensive management of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), on-site cancer screenings and improved systems for medical

evacuations.

“We are thrilled to be the team breaking ground on this new facility,” Minister Buffonge remarked. She acknowledged the previous government for their work in bringing the project through its early stages and thanked the new project manager Carlos Pena and PS Gerald-Thomas for their hard work in making it a reality.

The minister said a new hospital was a long time coming and took the time to give tribute to Dr. Lowell Lewis one of the island’s preeminent physicians and surgeons who was a former CMO for Glendon.

Construction of the hospital is expected to be completed within two years. The project will be spearheaded by Saint Lucia-based firm Construction & Industrial Equipment (CIE) Ltd.. CIE brings regional expertise and a strong track record to the ambitious undertaking.

The ceremonial first turning of the sod was carried out by former Minister of Health and Social Services Charles Kirnon; PS of Health Ms. Camille Thomas- Gerald; Governor Sarah Tucker; Minister of Health and Social Services Dr. Ingrid Buffonge and Pawan Joshi Civil Engineer from CIE.

The ceremony concluded with the blessing of the soil by Pastor Toney Allen of Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Church.

The 75,000 square-foot facility has a price tag of XCD $102.8 million, which was funded through CIPREG and with additional support from the UK Treasury.

The Ministry expressed its heartfelt gratitude to all contributors and reiterates its unwavering commitment to the health and wellbeing of the people of Montserrat.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...