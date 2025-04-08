Members of Small Beginnings Youth Orchestra to Perform in Antigua This Saturday

Six members of the Small Beginnings Youth Orchestra are in Antigua this week to perform at an upcoming event.

The young musicians along with their instructors and chaperones are scheduled to perform on Saturday April 12 at Playing to Inspire.

The event is expected to be an unforgettable night of music and inspiration put on by the Antigua & Barbuda Youth Symphony Orchestra

The concert is expected to feature Felix Klieser, the Kanneh-Masons, the ABYSO, the Inspire Choir, and phenomenal guest performers.

The concert will be held at SJPC House of Restoration at 7:30pm.

ABYSO is a nonprofit youth music program providing quality, fun and accessible music education, instruments, performance and mentorship opportunities to young musicians and music teachers across Antigua and Barbuda.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...