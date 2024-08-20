Bank of Montserrat Ltd. Corrects Inaccurate News Story about Crown Agents Bank

Bank of Montserrat Ltd. addressed recent inaccurate and misleading information released in a news story by ZJB Radio about its correspondent bank, Crown Agents International.

In a brief statement, the bank said, “We would like to reassure our valued customers and stakeholders that Crown Agents International Bank remains fully operational, and there has not been nor is there any disruption to the services provided to Bank of Montserrat Ltd. and its customers.”

The local news station had reported that the bank had been liquidated. They have since aired a retraction and corrected the details shared.

The confusion is due to the liquidation earlier this month, of Crown Agents, a non-profit contractor for the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).

Bank of Montserrat Ltd. said it “remains committed to ensuring the highest level of service and stability for our customers.” Anyone with questions or concerns should contact their customer service team.