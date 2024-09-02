Ministry of Health Organises Specialist Visit for Local Amputees

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MOHSS) recently hosted David Fenton for a specialized visit focused on improving the quality of life for local amputees.

The visit was part of the ministry’s Visiting Consultant Programme,

Fenton, who is of Montserratian descent, is said to be a highly regarded biomedical engineer whose expertise in prosthetics has been crucial in advancing technology that improves patient mobility and quality of life.

According to a press release from the ministry, before focusing on patient care, the engineer “managed research at the Orthopedic Biomechanic Laboratory at the University of Maryland’s Medical School. His work, published in numerous scientific journals, has greatly impacted surgical techniques and product development, leading to better patient outcomes.”

Fenton visited the island Monday August 19 to Friday August 23. During this time, he provided crucial evaluations and treatments to residents in need of advanced prosthetic care.

Eight amputees were reviewed, three of whom had been fitted with below-knee prosthetic legs during a previous visit four years ago. His evaluation confirmed that their prosthetics were functioning well, though minor adjustments were made to enhance comfort and mobility. Two of the eight amputees were newly measured and fitted with prosthetic legs for the first time. The fabrication of these prosthetics will be completed in the United States of America and shipped to the Ministry of Health in Montserrat for final fitting. Three of the amputees were not yet ready to be fitted with prosthetics due to the condition of their limbs and will be reassessed during his next visit.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services extended its deepest gratitude to Mr. Fenton for his dedication and ongoing commitment to the people of Montserrat. The prosthetics that will soon arrive on the island will significantly improve the lives of those who have undergone amputations.