People’s Democratic Movement Announces Candidates for 2024 General Elections

The People’s Democratic Movement (PDM) has released its slate of candidates for the general elections to be held on October 24, 2024.

This follows the announcement earlier this week of a merger with the National Progressive Movement (NPM), which was founded by the former PDM leader Donaldson Romeo.

The party leader remains Paul Lewis, current leader of the Opposition. Former premier Donaldson Romeo of the NPM is the deputy leader. Member of the Legislative Assembly David Osborne will also be running in the upcoming elections. New members of the team are Jermaine Wade, Eustace Osborne, Glenville Daley, Shirley Osborne, Nyota Mulcare, and Alric Lynch.

Jermaine Wade is a former parliamentary secretary under the 2009 Movement of Change and Prosperity (MCAP) government and a member of the short-lived MULP which contested the 2019 elections. He is a former president of the Rotary Club of Montserrat and has worked in various organisations related to promoting culture, youth and sports.

Shirley Osborne, a former Speaker of the House for Montserrat is an advocate for women and girls’ rights. The daughter of the late Chief Minister John Osborne she is a vocal promoter of Montserrat’s need to renew its regional relationships and change the power dynamic with the UK as represented through the office of the Governor.

Nyota Mulcare retired from her post as Head of the Postal Service to contest the elections. A public servant for 27 years, she is also the former president of the Public Service Union, which has advocated for disability provision for workers on national and international platforms.

Glenville Daley, a local businessman, said he wants to support the development of the private sector to alleviate the hardship many people are facing in Montserrat.

This will be the first foray into politics for Eustace Osborne, a former police officer and entrepreneur.

Alric Lynch is a political activist for the last 20 years and an advocate for agriculture.

Three parties are contesting the 2024 General Elections. Along with the People’s Democratic Movement, the Movement for Change and Prosperity (MCAP) and United Alliance will vie for nine seats. This will be the PDMs third election.