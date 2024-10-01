The Ministry of Health Celebrates the Month of Older Persons

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has released its calendar for commemorating the annual Month of Older Persons in October.

“Ageing with Dignity: The Importance of Strengthening Care and Support Systems for Older Persons on Montserrat” is the theme for the month. It highlights the critical need for comprehensive care systems to support the island’s ageing population, a release from the ministry explained.

Led by the Social Services Department, the month’s activities will focus on socialization of older persons, promoting mental and physical stimulation, inclusion and enhancing care and support.

Key activities include:

– Dedicated church services across the faith community on Saturday 5th and Sunday, October 6th.

– Senior Sports Day from 12pm on Sunday, October 6th at the Little Bay Playing Field. This activity will see seniors participating in fun races such as lime and spoon and fill the bottle, wheelchair races and relays.

– Bus Tour and Picnic on Friday, October 18 from 10am to 4pm. Attendees will enjoy a scenic bus tour and picnic at Isles Bay Beach.

– Penny Concert at the Look Primary School Auditorium on Sunday, October 27 at 4:30p.m. Highlights of the event will include skits that focus on the differently-abled, a fashion show, musical performances, dancing, and drama. Proceeds from the concert are in aid of the Montserrat Senior Citizens’ Association which provides at-home care services to vulnerable senior citizens.

– Throughout the month the Social Services Department is also embarking on a drive to recruit interested persons to join the care team for the vulnerable elderly.

Older adults who wish to be a part of this years’ celebrations, community members with interest in supporting the activities, and individuals with an interest in caring for the elderly are asked to contact the Social Services Department at 491-3895.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services remains committed to ensuring that our older citizens receive the highest standard of care and invites the entire community to show their support for our elderly throughout the month of October and beyond.