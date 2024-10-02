Montserrat Red Cross Appoints New Director to Lead Humanitarian Efforts

The Montserrat Red Cross on Tuesday announced the appointment of two key leadership positions as part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing its humanitarian services and supporting the local community.

Akeisha Benjamin has been appointed as the new Director of the Montserrat Red Cross, and Emmanuella Jean is the new Programme Officer, effective October 1, 2024.

A release from the local Red Cross said, Ms. Benjamin is a seasoned humanitarian leader with over 15 years of experience in disaster response and community-based health programmes. She now has the responsibility of guiding the organisation’s strategic direction. “With a deep passion for serving vulnerable populations, she brings a wealth of knowledge and a dynamic approach to ensure that the Montserrat Red Cross continues to strengthen its impact across the island,” the release noted.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Benjamin to the Montserrat Red Cross family,” said Lucille Irish, Chairperson of the Montserrat Red Cross. “Her vision and expertise will be instrumental in advancing our mission and empowering communities to respond effectively to challenges, especially in times of crisis.”

As Director, Benjamin will oversee all operations, including disaster relief initiatives, health and first aid programmes, and community resilience projects. She is expected to work closely with stakeholders, partners, and volunteers to foster a culture of collaboration and drive innovative solutions for the island’s most pressing needs.

Also joining the leadership team is Emmanuella Jean, who will play a pivotal role in designing, implementing, and managing the organization’s programs. With a background in community engagement, emergency response and administration, Ms. Jean will focus on ensuring that Red Cross projects are tailored to the unique needs of Montserrat’s residents, delivering measurable results and fostering long-term resilience.

“Ms. Jean’s expertise and commitment to humanitarian work make her an excellent fit for our team,” added Ms. Irish. “We are confident that she will enhance our programmatic efforts and contribute significantly to the positive impact we aim to achieve.”

The new leaders are expected to build on the foundation of trust and service that the Montserrat Red Cross has established over the years, ensuring that the organization remains at the forefront of disaster response and community support on the island, the release added.

The organisation is said to be looking “forward to working under the guidance of these visionary leaders and is excited about the new initiatives and opportunities that will arise from their appointments.”

The Montserrat Red Cross is dedicated to alleviating human suffering and building resilience through emergency response, health, and community services. As part of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, the organisation works with volunteers and partners to support vulnerable populations, providing vital resources in times of need.