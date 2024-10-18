Bank of Montserrat Limited Becomes Title Sponsor for Pink Ribbon Charity’s Breast Cancer Awareness Walk

(Press Release) Pink Ribbon Charity Montserrat is proud to announce that Bank of Montserrat Limited has joined as the title sponsor for this year’s Breast Cancer Awareness Walk. The bank’s generous contribution of EC $12,000 will support the charity’s month of activities and ongoing efforts to promote breast health and provide free mammograms for women in need.

Now in its 15th year, Pink Ribbon Charity Montserrat has helped over 500 women receive mammograms at the Belmont Clinic in Antigua through its fund. The annual campaign, which includes a series of events such as the awareness walk and wellness sessions, continues to highlight the importance of early detection and breast cancer prevention.

Chesley Antoine, Acting General Manager of Bank of Montserrat Limited expressed the bank’s commitment to supporting this vital cause. “We believe that health is the foundation of a thriving community, and it’s important for us to contribute to the well-being of the women in Montserrat. Pink Ribbon Charity has done remarkable work over the years, ensuring that women have access to mammograms and other critical services. As a local institution, we felt it was essential to partner with Pink Ribbon Charity in championing breast health, especially in its 15th year of service to the community.”

“We are deeply appreciative of this major contribution from Bank of Montserrat Limited which is timely and helps us to achieve the plans we have this year. The community support, generous donations from schools, local businesses and government workers has enabled us to continue to do this important work,” said Sonia Charles, President of Pink Ribbon Charity Montserrat.

The charity’s Breast Cancer Awareness initiatives run throughout October, with various activities designed to engage the public, raise funds, and offer educational opportunities about health and breast cancer prevention. The main activities kick off this weekend with a Beach Clean Up on Carr’s Bay and Little Bay beaches from 6:30am on Saturday, October 19 and a church service on Sunday, October 20 at the Wesleyan Holiness in Davy Hill. The annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk will be held on Saturday, October 26 from the Brades Pentecostal Church from 4:30PM.

There are breast health check ups and information sessions throughout the month – visit the charity’s Facebook page @pinkribboncharity or prcmontserrat.com for the full schedule.

ENDS

About Pink Ribbon Charity Montserrat

The Breast Cancer Awareness initiative was founded in 2009 as a grassroots movement by Caribscan to highlight the need for breast health care and to raise funds for mammograms for the women of Montserrat. Pink Ribbon Charity Montserrat became a registered entity in 2013 and has since played a crucial role in providing access to free breast health checks for women on the island. Through the Mammogram Fund, the charity has enabled over 500 women to receive free life-saving mammograms. Breast ultrasound is also offered as a specialist referral.

A strategic partner in achieving this success has been Belmont Clinic in Antigua, which offers the charity discounted examination rates to allow women to access mammograms and breast ultrasounds with the fund.

In addition to its flagship event, the annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk, the charity organises educational initiatives, fundraising events, and support services aimed at improving women’s health in Montserrat. Now in its 15th year, Pink Ribbon Charity Montserrat continues to expand its impact, advocating for early detection, improved access to healthcare, and greater community involvement in the fight against breast cancer.

About Bank of Montserrat

Bank of Montserrat is Montserrat’s national bank which was founded in May 1988. Bank of Montserrat Limited plays a pivotal role in empowering communities and enriching lives through its social programmes. Through these programmes, the Bank endeavours to create impactful change within the communities that it serves. The Bank’s social programmes focus on health and wellness, education, culture, community support & development and sports.