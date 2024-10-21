Montserrat Counter Pollution Workshop Enhances Preparedness for Maritime Incidents

Approximately thirty participants from Montserrat’s public, NGO, and private sectors have completed a three-day training workshop on maritime Search and Rescue (SAR) operations and oil pollution response. Held from October 15-17, 2024, the Montserrat Counter Pollution Training Workshop was regarded as a success by attendees, who described the sessions as informative and engaging.

Participants provided feedback at the close of the workshop, highlighting both achievements and areas for improvement in Montserrat’s preparedness for SAR and oil pollution incidents. One of the key elements was table-top SAR scenario exercises, which were praised for enhancing knowledge of operational procedures. Attendees noted that these exercises improved their own performance, identified opportunities to strengthen capabilities, and clarified the roles of various agencies in a real incident. The workshop also served as an important venue for knowledge-sharing and networking among the different sectors involved.

Recommendations from the participants included calls for more practical, beach-based exercises, supported by visual aids and case studies in future workshops. Additionally, the need to identify a suitable site for a waste management facility was emphasized.

The workshop was attended by representatives from various agencies, including the Montserrat Port Authority, Royal Montserrat Police Service, Royal Montserrat Defence Force, the Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA), Montserrat Immigration and Customs, Ministry of Health and Social Services, Ministry of Agriculture, Lands and the Environment, Ministry of Communication, Works and Labour, Montserrat Access Division, John A. Osborne Airport, Montserrat Fire and Rescue Service, the Governor’s Office, and the Office of the Deputy Governor.

The training was organized by the DMCA and Montserrat Maritime Administration (MMA) in collaboration with the UK Maritime Coastguard Agency (MCA) and the UK Health Security Agency. It aimed to enhance Montserrat’s capacity to manage maritime SAR operations and pollution incidents.