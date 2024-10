The Government Information Unit (GIU) and Radio Montserrat (ZJB) will conduct a live simulcast of the 2024 General Election (Results/Ballot Count) at the Montserrat Cultural Centre, starting at 7:00p.m. tonight, Thursday October 24, 2024.

The livestream will be available on YouTube Channel at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/live/E FDOZC4FkMg?si=BGosnXm66j_vHEuA

The stream will also be carried on the GIU and ZJB Facebook platforms:

https://www.facebook.com/giumo ntserrat

https://www.facebook.com/MNISp irit