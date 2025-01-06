Ministry of Education Provides Progress Update on EMIS Installation

(press release) The Ministry of Education has announced a number of milestones achieved in the implementation of an Education Management Information System (EMIS) in the primary and secondary schools across Montserrat.

So far, technical persons have been identified and selected for the system, and the EMIS software has been downloaded and tested. Other major milestones were the procurement of the server and enhanced internet connectivity capacity.

The ministry has also given the next steps in the implementation timeline:

1. Demonstration of the EMIS to pilot modules

2. Training of Data Entry Personnel and teachers

3. Full piloting of the EMIS

4. Launch and implementation of the system

5. Monitoring and Evaluation

The EMIS system is an initiative funded by the European Union’s RESEMBID Project which aims to support efforts to improve the equity, inclusiveness, and quality of education on the island, as well as provide general management and storage of educational data and

information.

An effective EMIS provides systematic, quality, timely data, which drives efficiency and evidence-based decision making. When implemented effectively, an EMIS is linked to higher student achievement and stronger education systems.

