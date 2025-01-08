Montserrat Included in New York Times 52 Places to Visit in 2025

The New York Times has named Montserrat as one of the places to visit this year.

A new listicle from the award-winning newspaper offers 52 places around the world to visit. Montserrat is number 52. Interestingly, Montserrat in Barcelona Spain is also included in the list.

The brief story mentions that this year is a somber anniversary for the island and the planned completion of a new port.

Credited to William Fleeson, the story reads “Thirty years after a chain of volcanic eruptions buried Montserrat’s capital and displaced two-thirds of its residents, the island, a British overseas territory, is ready for a comeback.

“While the island’s southern half remains uninhabited, its verdant north stands poised for growth. A new seaport—part of Montserrat’s largest-ever public works investment, costing $27 million—will accommodate vessels with up to 500 passengers, in time for cruise season. It also includes protections for native wildlife and coral.

“The updates will ease access to Montserrat’s longstanding natural draws: Hikers can scale its green hills and visit the eerie volcanic zone. Birders can watch for the famous Montserrat oriole. The island’s African Irish heritage, impressive pop music legacy—the “fifth Beatle” George Martin recorded performers including Paul McCartney and Duran Duran in his studio here—and the national dish of goat water are ready for rediscovery,” the story reads.

See the full list of 52 Places to Visit here .

