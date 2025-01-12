Premier Reuben T. Meade: Airfare Solutions and Regional Connectivity on the Horizon

At a town hall meeting in Salem on Friday, January 10, Premier Reuben T. Meade, leader of the United Alliance, addressed pressing concerns about high airfares and outlined his government’s plans to bring relief to residents and travellers.

“I can simply say we came and met it so,” Premier Meade began, referring to the longstanding issue of exorbitant ticket prices. He announced a breakthrough, revealing that the government had signed a contract with a new airline that will substantially lower fares.

“While I can’t name the airline just yet, I can tell you the fares will be in the order of $650 round trip,” Premier Meade disclosed, promising more details next week.

Why Are Airfares So High?

Premier Meade shed light on why airfare across the Caribbean tends to be expensive. “Because most of the Caribbean countries are adding on some significant taxes on the tickets to pay for the airport terminals. So, whereas we may have been able to get the price lower, we have to take into consideration the government taxes which have to be paid on each ticket,” he explained.

Although government-imposed taxes are a contributing factor, he emphasised that the current administration inherited these conditions. “That is what we came and met and we have only now been in a position to sign a contract with another airline determining what the price which we want to ask for. So, don’t blame me for what happened in the past, it takes time to get these things done.”

Subsidies Aren’t the Answer

Historically, the government has provided subsidies to offset the cost of tickets. However, Premier Meade likened this approach to “giving aspirin for a headache.” While it provided temporary relief, he argued that it failed to address the root cause of the problem.

“We had to get to the root cause of the problem, find a solution, and we’re now saying we have found a solution,” he said.

Bigger Plans for Air and Sea Travel

In addition to addressing airfare, the government is exploring options for a ferry service. Premier Meade acknowledged the public’s call for a dedicated Montserrat-Antigua ferry but highlighted the financial challenges involved.

“The cost of a ferry has to come from somebody else’s pocket, and if they’re saying they’re not going to pay it, what do we do?” he asked, emphasising that resources may be better allocated to fixing the air bridge first.

However, discussions with private sector operators are underway to secure a regional ferry service. The proposed route could include Montserrat, Antigua, St. Kitts, Guadeloupe, and St. Maarten, reducing the financial burden on the government while maintaining Montserrat’s connectivity.

“The ferry we’re considering is SOLAS-certified, travels at 28 knots, and carries 200 passengers. It’s twin-hulled and already inspected by one of our colleagues, who has endorsed it,” Premier Meade shared.

Patience and Progress

While the Premier avoided making definitive timelines, he assured residents that significant progress is being made. “Just bear with us. We’re getting it fixed,” he said.

Montserrat has not had a long-term ferry service since the contract with the Jaden Sun was terminated in 2020. Since then there have been two short-term ferry contracts for peak seasons such as December to March. However, the viability of a year-round ferry service remains in question as it would require government to subsidise the operation during the low travel seasons.

