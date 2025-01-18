WINAIR Resumes Flights to Montserrat Ahead of St. Patrick’s Festival

The Access Division has announced the resumption of WINAIR air services to Montserrat starting February 11, 2025. The relaunch comes just in time to facilitate travel for Montserrat’s much-anticipated St. Patrick’s Festival, scheduled from March 8 to 17.

WINAIR will operate flights between Montserrat, Antigua, and St. Maarten, providing critical connectivity for both locals and visitors. The February schedule includes a single daily flight on select days, while a more robust service will commence on March 4, with three daily flights through March 26. However, as the flights are all scheduled for morning hours between 8am and 11am, most travelers from Europe will need to overnight in Antigua.

The timing is ideal for the island’s St. Patrick’s Festival, which annually draws crowds from across the globe. The festival celebrates the failed uprising on St. Patrick’s Day in 1768. Montserrat’s Irish and African heritage, featuring a mix of cultural events, international acts, and the famous heritage feast and parade. Visitors can now book their tickets via the WINAIR website (www.winair.sx) or through local travel agents.

Ticket prices are competitive, with one-way flights between Antigua and Montserrat priced at US $110/XCS $297 and return trips at US$220/XCD $594. Flights to and from St. Maarten are slightly higher at US$135/XCD $364.50 one way and US$270/XCD $648 round trip. In addition, tickets incur an additional US$40 airport tax each way.

Visitors are encouraged to book early as demand is expected to be high.

February Schedule (1x daily, a.m.)

11th, 18th, 25th: SXM-ANU-MNI / MNI-ANU-SXM

March Schedule (3x daily, a.m.)

March 4th – March 26th

Ticket Prices (USD)

ANU-MNI / MNI-ANU: $110 (one way), $220 (return)

$110 (one way), $220 (return) MNI-SXM / SXM-MNI: $135 (one way), $270 (return)

To book, visit www.winair.sx

