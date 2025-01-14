Harriet Cross to Succeed Governor Sarah Tucker

The Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) announced today that Ms Harriet Cross has been appointed Governor of Montserrat in succession to Mrs Sarah Tucker.

Governor Tucker who was sworn in April 2022, will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment, said the FCDO press released.

Governor Tucker congratulated Ms Cross on her appointment and wished her all the best for her new role.

In the meantime, Governor Tucker said in a release that she “remains fully committed to working with, and supporting the Government of Montserrat to deliver for the people of Montserrat over the busy coming months.”

Ms Cross will take up her appointment during April 2025.

Curriculum vitae

Full name: Harriet Victoria Cross

2020 to 2024 Port of Spain, British High Commissioner 2016 to 2020 Boston, British Consul General to New England 2015 to 2016 Sana’a, Deputy Ambassador 2013 to 2015 FCO, Middle East and North Africa Directorate (Yemen) 2010 to 2013 SUPL, University of York 2007 to 2010 New York, First Secretary, UK Mission to the UN 2004 to 2006 Secondment to the National Crime Squad 2002 to 2004 FCO, Human Rights and Democracy Department 1998 to 2002 Rabat, Second Secretary (Political) 1997 to 1998 FCO, EU Department (External) 1997 Joined FCO

