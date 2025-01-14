MNI Boys and Girls Celebrate Young Innovators and Leaders at Annual Awards Ceremony

The MNI Boys and Girls Organization hosted its second Appreciation Award Ceremony on Monday, December 23 2024, celebrating school-aged entrepreneurs, innovators, cultural enthusiasts, and leaders from across Montserrat. The event aimed to recognise the achievements of young individuals who excel in areas beyond academics, including arts, sports, community service, and entrepreneurship.

Celebrating Achievements in Youth Development

Since its inception, the MNI Boys and Girls Organization has been a pillar of support for Montserrat’s youth. From organising annual school supplies drives to supporting vulnerable families and mentoring students, the organisation has prioritised holistic youth development. Key initiatives include:

Donations of tablets to enhance classroom learning.

Uniform sponsorship for Montserrat Youth Footballers.

Cultural and community-focused events such as the Christmas Dinner for Footballers and gifts for graduating students.

and gifts for graduating students. Peer-to-peer outreach programmes promoting art and charity.

The Appreciation Award Ceremony, held at Tropical Mansion Suites, was the latest milestone in their efforts to instill values of kindness, creativity, and perseverance in Montserrat’s youth.

Honouring Excellence Across Categories

The ceremony highlighted awardees in Entrepreneurship, Culture, Innovation, and Leadership, each demonstrating exceptional talent, determination, and community spirit.

Entrepreneurship Awards

Kiemoyah Piper (Look Out Primary): A budding entrepreneur and aspiring teacher with a passion for dance and sports, Kiemoyah dreams of opening her own nail salon.

Elias Lee (Brades Primary): An 8-year-old with an entrepreneurial spirit and a passion for financial independence, Elias balances his love for sports and business.

(Brades Primary): An 8-year-old with an entrepreneurial spirit and a passion for financial independence, Elias balances his love for sports and business. Denua Benjamin (St. Augustine): A creative 10-year-old excelling in the arts and entrepreneurship, Denua assists her mother with confectionery sales and actively participates in sports and cultural activities.

Culture Awards

Innistia Morson (Look Out Primary): A talented dancer and Junior Calypso competitor, Innistia actively promotes Montserrat’s cultural heritage.

Kai Gray (MSS): With 12 years of masquerade dancing experience, Kai embodies Montserratian culture while excelling in leadership roles and sports.

(MSS): With 12 years of masquerade dancing experience, Kai embodies Montserratian culture while excelling in leadership roles and sports. Khassidy Wade (St. Augustine): A gifted dancer and steel pan player dedicated to preserving traditional dances like the guppy.

Gabriel Thomas (Brades Primary): An energetic student who celebrates Montserratian culture through dance and Carnival participation.

Innovation Awards

Nahuel Romero (Look Out Primary): A 10-year-old whose creative projects include crafting an Amerindian hammer and designing a standout hat for a school event.

Ruenezme Meade (St. Augustine): An all-rounder with a passion for music, dance, and community service, Ruenezme exemplifies creativity and cultural pride.

(St. Augustine): An all-rounder with a passion for music, dance, and community service, Ruenezme exemplifies creativity and cultural pride. Jeniqua McNarrin (Brades Primary): A young innovator whose school bag competition entry showcased her ingenuity. Jeniqua is also a budding author working on her first children’s book.

Leadership Awards

Ervincia Liburd (Grade 4): Known for her leadership skills and dedication to sports, Ervincia inspires her peers through her proactive nature and willingness to help.

Hadassah Williams (MSS): A committed student leader and volunteer, Hadassah balances her academics with community involvement and event management.

(MSS): A committed student leader and volunteer, Hadassah balances her academics with community involvement and event management. Meryann Reyes Mendez (St. Augustine): A Dominican-born student excelling as Head Girl, Brownie leader, and an advocate for teamwork and inclusivity.

Kimbal Weekes (Brades Primary): A compassionate young leader who enjoys helping others and setting a positive example for his peers.

Empowering the Next Generation

The ceremony underscored the MNI Boys and Girls Organization’s commitment to ensuring every child in Montserrat has an opportunity to shine. “We emphasise education but also want to highlight achievements in arts, agriculture, activism, and community service,” shared a representative from the organisation.

The MNI Boys and Girls Organization continues to inspire Montserrat’s youth to embrace their unique talents and make a positive impact, setting the stage for future success.

