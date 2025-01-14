Community Programmes Launching at Davy Hill Community Centre in January

Free and enriching programmes for residents are coming to the Davy Hill Community Centre this month. With limited spaces available, registration is essential to secure a spot for these community-driven activities. Here’s what’s on offer:

After-School Improvement Classes

Primary school students can benefit from after-school improvement classes designed to help with homework and improve academic performance. The sessions will take place every Wednesday from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Parents interested in boosting their child’s grades are encouraged to register by email at montserratcommunity@gmail.com or WhatsApp 664-493-5686.

Masquerade Dance Classes

Celebrate and preserve Montserrat’s rich cultural heritage through masquerade dance classes. Participants will have the chance to learn traditional dance steps and play instruments associated with this iconic art form. To register, contact 664-493-5686 via call or WhatsApp, or email montserratcommunity@gmail.com.

English as a Second Language (ESL) Classes

For Spanish-speaking residents, English classes (Clases de Inglés) will be available to enhance language skills and open up new opportunities. These sessions began on January 13, 2025, and will be held every Monday and Tuesday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the centre. For more information or to register, call Carmen at 393-2522.

Limited Spaces – Register Now!

All programmes are free of charge, but spaces are limited to ensure personalised attention and effective learning. Don’t miss the chance to be part of these valuable community initiatives.

