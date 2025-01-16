Bank of Montserrat Ltd. is Hiring

Montserrat’s national bank, Bank of Montserrat Limited is currently hiring for several key positions.

At the 2024 General Meeting, bank officials announced that they were taking several steps to improve the bank’s service delivery. These included engaging a consulting firm to assess the bank’s operations. The evaluation is bringing about changes including the need to advertise several key roles within the organisation.

Late last year, the bank began the process to hire a new general manager, as the substantive post has been vacant since December 2023. Deputy bank manager Chesley Antoine has been the acting GM.

The bank also advertised for a Manager Credit & Advances in December 2024.

Current roles being advertised are:

Human Resource Manager – https://bit.ly/4gQtATQ (Application deadline February 14, 2025)

IT Manager – https://bit.ly/4a0v1MK (Application deadline January 31, 2025)

Marketing & Communications Officer – https://bit.ly/3C5ORJY (Application deadline January 31, 2025)

Systems & Operations Specialist – https://bit.ly/4ajI3oN (Application deadline February 14, 2025)

Follow the bank on Facebook or visit their website to learn more.

