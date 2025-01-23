Debate on Public Service Working Hours Sparks Calls for Transparency and Engagement

The recent debate over proposed changes to the working hours for Montserrat’s Public Service has sparked intense discussion both within the Legislative Assembly and among the wider public. The proposed adjustment, introduced by the previous government, would have allowed selected public servants the option to work from 8am to 4pm or from 9am to 5pm. However, the lack of prior consultation with unions and other stakeholders has raised concerns about transparency and inclusivity in policy development.

During the Legislative Assembly meeting on Tuesday, January 21, Honourable Nyota Mulcare, Member of the Opposition and former president of the Montserrat Civil Service Association, questioned the Leader of Government Business on the measures to rectify this decision. She asked for assurances that democratic principles would guide this and future policy changes affecting public service workers.

Responding to the query, Minister of Finance, Premier Reuben T. Meade, confirmed that the implementation of the new working hours had been retracted to allow for proper consultation. “The error in published communication was recognised and retracted,” he stated. “Consultations are currently ongoing, and the implementation date will be finalised only after the completion of this process.”

The premier outlined a structured approach to policy development that includes Cabinet approval of concepts, consultations at key intervals, incorporating feedback into recommendations, and conducting post-implementation reviews.

Concerns Raised by the Opposition

Speaking on the radio programme Eyes on the Country following the legislative session, Honourable Mulcare expressed her relief that the decision had been postponed but emphasised the importance of rigorous consultation.

“We live in a democracy, and the principles of democracy must be upheld,” she said. “No consultation was done initially, which is unacceptable. There are so many factors that haven’t been considered, such as understaffing in various departments. If one admin staff in a department opts to work from 9am, who will assist the public from 8am? And who will supervise until 5pm?”

Mulcare also highlighted potential challenges for working parents and childcare services, noting that the new schedule could create more problems than it solves. She urged public servants to actively participate in the consultation process, stressing the importance of union engagement to ensure their voices are heard.

“Many times, people don’t pay attention to issues until they are implemented, and by then, it’s too late. I can’t urge you enough—play an active part in this process. Don’t allow decisions to be imposed on you without your input,” she advised.

Next Steps

With the consultations ongoing, public servants are encouraged to provide feedback through their unions and other representative bodies. The implementation timeline remains open, pending the outcome of these discussions.

As Montserrat continues to navigate complex social and economic challenges, the debate over working hours has underscored the need for inclusive and well-considered policy-making that balances the interests of all stakeholders.

