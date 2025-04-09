CARICOM Families to See Reduction in Cost of Healthcare in Montserrat

A major policy shift is coming in the cost of healthcare for CARICOM nationals.

Premier Reuben T. Meade announced in his Budget presentation on Tuesday afternoon that “all Caribbean nationals will be treated the same as locals, provided they have been resident on island for at least three years.”

Presently, CARICOM nationals pay 50% more for hospital services than locals. While children of school age are to have free healthcare, this benefit was not available to children of CARICOM nationals.

This will change, Premier Meade said once they “have completed the policy documents.” All children will be given equal treatment no matter the time spent on island.

