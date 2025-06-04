Calabash Festival Returns with Culture, Cuisine and Community Fun – July 18 to 27

The Montserrat Arts Council has unveiled the preliminary calendar for the 2025 Calabash Festival, promising 10 days of vibrant culture, food, music and community activities from 18 to 27 July across the island.

The annual celebration opens on Friday 18 July with an official launch and an evening of entertainment dubbed “Mishan – Ballers & Bashment” at 6PM.

Saturday 19 July kicks off early with the traditional Calabash Hike at 6AM, followed by the popular Chess Ent Calasplash event at 12 noon.

Faith and flavour take centre stage on Sunday 20 July with a Neighbourly Day Church Service at 9AM and Hypnotik’s Wild Meat & Wine Fest at 2PM.

Craft lovers will have their moment on Monday 21 July with “Calabash Sip & Craft” from 7PM. On Tuesday 22 July, the Dr. George Irish Lecture Series returns, also at 7PM, honouring one of Montserrat’s leading cultural and academic figures.

The midweek programme continues with a Children’s Bus Tour on Wednesday 23 July and “Calabash Domino 4 Cash” on Thursday 24 July at 6PM.

The second weekend of the festival ramps up with the Calabash Exhibition & Grand Food Fair on Friday 25 July from 12 noon. The evening closes with “Hypnotik – Buzzed ‘Soca Lovers Only’” from 8PM to 2AM.

Saturday 26 July launches the two-day P.R.I.M.E. event with exhibitions and showcases from 10AM to 6PM. Seafood lovers can head to the Truckshow & Seafood Fest from 1PM to 10PM.

The festival concludes on Sunday 27 July with Day 2 of P.R.I.M.E. from 12PM to 6PM.

The Montserrat Arts Council encourages locals and visitors alike to come out and support the various events, which highlight the island’s creative talent and community spirit.

For more information, follow @montserratfestivals and @montserratartscouncil or contact the council office at (664) 491-8555.

Like this: Like Loading...