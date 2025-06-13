Digital Marketplace Coming for Local Farmers and Fishers

A new digital platform designed to connect buyers with local farmers and fishers is in development, announced Minister John Osborne.

At a community meeting on June 5, Osborne outlined the vision for a dual-purpose software tool that will allow producers to upload available products, such as potatoes or fish, for potential buyers to browse and purchase directly.

“We’ve already demoed a basic version of the software,” Osborne said. “If you produce 100 pounds of potatoes or catch 20 pounds of fish, you can list it there. Buyers can log in, see what’s available, and contact you.”

More than just a marketplace, the tool will automatically capture data on production and sales, giving the Ministry of Agriculture vital insights into sector performance. “We’ve struggled to collect reliable data, and without that, we can’t make strong cases for support when we go to partners like the UK Government,” Osborne said. “This system will solve that.”

The ministry is also moving to introduce farmer ID cards and registration forms to streamline concession access and tailor support. “Every farm doesn’t need the same thing,” Osborne noted. “We want to know exactly what you need so we can customise the support, whether it’s wire, seeds, or fencing.”

