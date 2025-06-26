Notice of Bank of Montserrat Ltd. Annual General Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the 31st Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Bank of Montserrat Limited will be held on Thursday 10th July 2025 commencing at 5:00 p.m. at the Montserrat Cultural Centre, Little Bay.

Bank of Montserrat Limited will be allowing shareholders to participate virtually. In order to ensure that only current shareholders are allowed to participate, those interested in doing so are required to register before the meeting. Please visit our website (www.bankofmontserrat.ms) to register.

The 2024 Financial Statements and Proxy Form are also available on the website here –> https://bankofmontserrat.ms/shareholder-relations/

Nominations

Nominations for election and/or re-election of Directors may be made in writing or on the prescribed form and must reach the Bank’s registered office at least three (3) working days before the date of the meeting (Viz by close of business on Friday 4th July 2025).

Proxy

A shareholder of the company who is entitled to attend and vote at this meeting may appoint a proxy to vote in his/her place. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the company. The instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointer, or if such appointer is a corporation, either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or authority so authorised. The proxy form however must be delivered to the Bank not less than 48 hours before the meeting (Viz by 5 p.m. on Tuesday 8th July 2025).

The nomination form and proxy form can be downloaded from the Bank’s website.

By Order of the Board

Korah Galloway (Ms.)

Corporate Secretary

Kindly note that only registered shareholders will be admitted to the meeting.

Join us virtually by registering at the link below:

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/kBeY9P3jQWCMew9-C-Y-bQ#/registration

