Ministry of Health and Social Services Launches “Summer Smiles” Dental Programme

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has launched its 2025 “Summer Smiles” dental programme.

“Summer Smiles” is an annual follow-up initiative by the Dental Clinic aimed at promoting continued oral health care for students of the Montserrat Secondary School (MSS).

This summer programme runs from the beginning of July to the end of August and targets students ages 14 to 15 who participated in the 2025 School Health Programme. The primary objective is to encourage students to return to the Dental Clinic for follow-up care and treatment during the school break.

“Summer Smiles is an important step in ensuring continuity of care for our young people,” said Dr. Coretta Fergus; Dental Surgeon within the Ministry of Health and Social Services. “We want to build on the positive habits and early interventions started during the school year.”

The services offered will include cleanings, fillings and any necessary follow-up procedures identified during the school screenings.

Parents and guardians of eligible students are urged to take advantage of this opportunity by scheduling appointments with the Dental Clinic.

Appointments can be made by contacting the Dental Clinic at 491-7404 or by visiting the Dental Clinic during the regular working hours of Monday to Friday 8AM to 4PM.

The Ministry of Health said it remains committed to improving the overall health and wellbeing of Montserrat’s children and encourages families to help keep those Summer Smiles bright and healthy.

