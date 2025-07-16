Montserrat Festival UK Promises Unforgettable Day of Culture, Music and Unity This Saturday

This Saturday, July 19, the UK’s Montserratian community will come together for the inaugural Montserrat Festival UK, a full-day outdoor celebration of music, culture, and Caribbean pride, themed around 30 Years of Resilience. The festival will be held at Chestnuts Park in North London and is set to begin at 12 noon sharp.

With over 40 food and craft vendors, live performances from top-tier artists, and a family-friendly atmosphere, organisers say it’s shaping up to be the largest open-air Montserratian event ever held in the UK.

“This isn’t just another Caribbean party. It’s a homecoming, a cultural statement, and a showcase of everything Montserrat has overcome and still has to offer,” said Julian Allen, one of the key organisers. “We’ve been building momentum for months, and now the excitement is through the roof. People are coming in from across the UK, the US, and even Montserrat itself.”

All-Star Line-Up

The main stage will feature a mix of homegrown and regional talent, including:

Farmer Nappy (Trinidad)

Scrappy, King Kenzi, veryTabu, Shaker HD, Lighta, and Ozzie Blue

Aprentis, Sinead, and Minister Jazelle

Alliouagana Singers, bringing a nostalgic tribute to Arrow and Montserrat’s folk traditions

There will also be sets from DJs Matchez and Dubz Star, ensuring the music never stops between live acts.

“We’re putting Montserrat on the map again,” said co-host Keima Allen. “This is the kind of event where people will say, ‘I was there,’ for years to come.”

Cultural Resilience on Display

More than just entertainment, the festival will also feature the Cultural Resilience Village, an educational space designed to highlight Montserrat’s history and identity, including the long-term impact of the Soufrière Hills volcanic eruptions that began in 1995.

The village will explore the migration journey of Montserratians and aims to connect second- and third-generation UK-born youth with their roots.

Food, Family & Festivities

The event will be a feast for all senses, with Montserrat’s national dish goat water being served from early in the day, alongside black pudding, sugar cakes, coconut tarts, roasted corn, and more. Vendors from across the UK will be on hand with handcrafted goods, Caribbean street food, and cultural souvenirs—including commemorative T-shirts that organisers say are “worth framing.”

Families are encouraged to come early. “We’ve got surprises planned for the kids,” said Keima. “Come with your picnic chairs, bring the elders, wear comfortable shoes. The sun is expected to be out—it’s going to be a proper day out.”

Legacy and Forward Momentum

The theme 30 Years of Resilience is as much about honouring the past as it is about building the future. Organisers say the response from the wider Caribbean community has been overwhelming, with attendees from Barbados, St. Lucia, Trinidad, and St. Vincent all planning to attend in solidarity.

“Resilience isn’t just surviving tragedy…it’s turning pain into pride,” said Julian. “And that’s exactly what we’re doing with this festival. We’re bringing joy, culture, and memory together in one space.”

With six coach loads of attendees confirmed from cities including Birmingham, Manchester, and Leicester, and additional interest from UK politicians and influencers, Montserrat Festival UK is gearing up to make history.

“We want people to walk away knowing more about Montserrat, feeling more connected to who they are, and determined to come visit the island,” said Keima.

Event Details

Location: Chestnuts Park, North London

Time: 12:00 noon start (early arrival strongly recommended) until 8pm

Tickets: Available online at montserratfestivaluk.com and at the gate (while supplies last)

Transport: Easy access via public transport (Seven Sisters and Turnpike Lane stations); limited parking available

Dress Code: Comfortable, colourful, and Caribbean – bring your flags and festival vibes

