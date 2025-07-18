UK Reaffirms Commitment to Montserrat’s Future During SHV30 Conference

The United Kingdom has reaffirmed its commitment to Montserrat’s continued recovery and development as the island marks 30 years since the start of eruptions at the Soufrière Hills Volcano.

In a video address delivered during Thursday’s morning session of the SHV30 Conference, Robbie Bulloch, Director of the Overseas Territories and Polar Regions at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), extended greetings on behalf of Minister Stephen Doughty and the UK Government.

“It was an honour for me to join the recent thanksgiving event at Westminster Central Hall in London to mark the anniversary of the volcanic eruptions, which had such a devastating impact upon Montserrat thirty years ago,” Bulloch said. “It was the first official event that I did in my new job, and I was moved by the stories, the positive energy, and the strong sense of the Montserratian community.”

Speaking to participants from over 15 countries and more than 50 institutions gathered for the SHV30 event, Bulloch said the conference represented a vital opportunity to reflect on the past while working collectively towards a stronger future for the island.

“I know you’ll be learning from the challenges of the past, coming together, and working towards a much better future for Montserrat,” he said. “I’m sure it will be a fruitful and fascinating exchange of opinions, generating lots of new ideas.”

Bulloch praised the Montserrat Volcano Observatory (MVO) as central to both local and global disaster risk management efforts. “At the heart of that exchange, of course, will be the Montserrat Volcano Observatory, whose important work is not only vital for the island’s safety but is also a globally respected centre of excellence.”

He also offered a poignant tribute to the resilience of the Montserratian people.

“Thirty years on, the legacy of the Soufrière Hills eruptions remains a living reality for many. The emotional scars of loss and change, as well as the physical scars on the landscape, are all part of daily life on the island and among the diaspora,” he said. “Those who lost their lives, their livelihoods, and their homes remain in our thoughts.”

“But as we reflect upon this very painful chapter of history, let’s also take a moment to recognise all that Montserrat has built in the face of that adversity. This is also a very strong, inspiring story of courage and determination.”

Bulloch closed by reaffirming the UK’s continued support: “Today, the UK continues to stand with the people of Montserrat as a partner and as a friend. I very much hope to visit the Emerald Isle of the Caribbean soon, to learn, to listen, and to see firsthand how Montserrat is shaping its next chapter.”

The SHV30 Conference ends on Friday after a week filled with panel, research presentations, and discussions centred on the theme Turning Magma into Momentum.

