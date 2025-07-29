Ministry Deepens Engagement with Faith-Based Community, Advances Ecclesiastical Affairs

Minister of Ecclesiastical Affairs Veronica Dorsette-Hector says the Government of Montserrat remains committed to working hand-in-hand with churches and other faith-based organisations to promote national unity, community resilience, and spiritual well-being.

Speaking in Parliament on Monday, July 28, 2025, the Minister said the past quarter reflected meaningful collaboration, including successful coordination with the Montserrat Christian Council to organise the National Day of Prayer held in July. “I wish to register my enormous gratitude and thanks to the Christian Council, all the church and organisations who participated in our Day of Prayer,” she said.

Special recognition was extended to contributors including Ms Joycelyn Hogan, Daneka Henry, Ms Michelle Cassell, the decorator and caterers, the Ministry of Education, and the bus drivers who supported event logistics.

The Minister encouraged all religious groups to reach out to the ministry to explore opportunities for deeper collaboration. “I also invite any organisation, faith-based, to come and let us dialogue,” she said, expressing the government’s desire to work together on youth outreach and community development initiatives.

Seventh-day Adventist Bill Passed

During the reporting quarter, the Ministry successfully piloted the Seventh-day Adventist Church Amendment Bill, which has since been assented to by the Governor. The amendment enables the church to move forward with administrative processes essential to its operations.

“This bill allows the church to progress its business and continue to fully function and serve this present age,” Minister Dorsette-Hector noted.

Faith and National Resilience

The Minister reflected on the role of the church in helping Montserrat navigate challenges, especially in commemorating the 30th anniversary of the start of volcanic eruptions. Though she was overseas representing the government during the volcano conference and the National Day of Prayer, she praised the leadership of Premier Reuben T. Meade for his presence and spiritual encouragement during the commemorative service.

“I was very pleased… with my Premier. I actually thought we were going to really be having an altar call,” she said. “We know Reverend Joan (Del Sol-Meade) has a partner in the ministry when he decides to retire.”

Quoting Micah, the Minister closed her remarks with a reminder: “The God we serve is a God of righteousness. Doing the right thing is what righteousness is about, justice and mercy is what God requires of us.”

