Montserrat Fire & Rescue Service Receive Advanced Ambulance Training

The Montserrat Fire and Rescue Service completed an intensive two-day training session last week with UK health officials, further strengthening the island’s emergency response capabilities.

Held at the Brades Fire Station on July 22 and 23, the hands-on sessions were led by Professor Ian Cumming, UK Ambassador for Health to the Overseas Territories, and Tim Atherton, Lead Paramedic of the UK Overseas Twinning Programme. The training followed the April arrival of two new ambulances donated by the West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Fire officers were trained in key areas including ambulance operations, proper use of critical medical equipment like hydraulic stretchers and defibrillator monitors, and bleed kit management.

The visit also included meetings with Governor Harriet Cross, Minister of Health Dr. Ingrid Buffonge, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sharra Greenaway-Duberry, and representatives from Public Works.

Professor Cumming and Atherton commended the team for their enthusiasm and the excellent upkeep of the vehicles. They plan to return in February 2026 to deliver additional medical training.

Speaking in Parliament on Monday, Premier Reuben T. Meade noted he was informed that “the training of our paramedics is also beyond that of some of the other territories in the region and for that, we give thanks.”

