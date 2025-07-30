New Air Traffic Control Tower to be Commissioned by October as Montserrat Moves to Restore Night Flights

Montserrat’s long-awaited new air traffic control (ATC) tower is now expected to be commissioned by October 2025, a critical step toward restoring nighttime operations at the John A. Osborne Airport.

Minister of BUILT Veronica Dorsette-Hector confirmed the updated timeline during her ministerial statement in Parliament on Monday, noting that installation works for the elevator and upper-floor fit-out are currently underway.

The ATC tower is a key part of a broader strategy to improve the island’s aviation infrastructure and accessibility. Night landings have not been possible at the John A. Osborne Airport since it was opened in 2005. Operations end at sunset as the airport is currently not approved by ASSI for flights at night. The present airspace will need to be reclassified and Air Traffic Controllers will need to successfully complete an Approach Control Course and other related refreshers, along with the installation of the necessary obstruction lighting and navigational aids.

In 2024, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) commissioned the Manchester Consulting Group to assess Montserrat’s airfield lighting and aviation capabilities. Their final report, which is still pending, will guide next steps for implementing full night operations, the minister explained.

Construction of the new ATC tower began in January 2021 under the Capital Investment Programme for Resilient Economic Growth (CIPREG). Managed by the Ministry of Communication, Works, Labour and Energy, the five-storey concrete structure was originally projected to be completed within six months. However, progress was delayed by pandemic-related lockdowns and budget overruns.

In July 2022, government officials acknowledged that the project was more than a year overdue. The contractor, The Galloway Group, had requested additional funding due to rising material costs. A revised work plan was agreed with the FCDO to complete the remaining internal finishes, door and railing installations, and electrical outfitting.

The John A. Osborne Airport has seen other recent improvements, including a major runway resurfacing project completed in May 2021. That project involved asphalt overlay, water drainage grooving, and permanent line painting, work which was completed at night to avoid disrupting daily flights.

