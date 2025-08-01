Premier Defends Integrity of Naturalisation Process Amid Complaints of Delays and Added Costs

Premier Reuben T. Meade has assured the public that Montserrat’s naturalisation process remains fair and transparent, amid growing frustration over prolonged delays and added administrative costs faced by applicants.

Responding to questions from the Leader of the Opposition in Monday’s sitting of the Legislative Assembly, the premier acknowledged the concerns but clarified that no resubmission fees are being charged to applicants, contrary to what some have reported.

“The government remains committed to the timely and effective processing of all applications for naturalisation,” Premier Meade said, reading a statement prepared by the Office of the Deputy Governor, which oversees the process. “We acknowledge that any delay can be frustrating for applicants.”

While some applicants have waited over a year for decisions, the Premier insisted that year-long delays are rare and typically not caused by administrative inefficiencies. Instead, delays often result from the time it takes to verify whether applicants have any outstanding obligations or debts to local agencies.

“If such obligations are identified, the application cannot advance,” he said. “In many instances, it’s the time taken to clear these outstanding matters that contributes to the delay, not the administrative process itself.”

He also noted that when documents expire due to delays, applicants may be asked to resubmit updated versions, but this is required only to meet legal or procedural standards. For instance, a $20 reissue fee for a Tax Compliance Certificate may be charged for permanent residency applications, but it is not tied to the naturalisation process itself.

“These measures ensure that decisions are based on current and accurate information, in line with best practices and the high standards expected of a process that confers the privilege of citizenship,” the Premier said.

The Office of the Deputy Governor, he added, makes every effort to communicate with affected applicants and offer reasonable support where delays do occur.

Premier Meade closed by reaffirming the government’s commitment to “administer the naturalisation process with fairness and integrity,” ensuring that legal requirements are upheld while also protecting the rights of applicants.

