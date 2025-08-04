English- and Dutch-Speaking Caribbean families struggle for daily meals, Says WFP Report

A new report by the UN World Food Programme (WFP) and CARICOM reveals that nearly 3.2 million people across the English and Dutch-speaking Caribbean are food insecure. Rising prices, reduced incomes, and climate impacts are driving the crisis.

Thirty percent of residents say they’re eating less than usual in 2025, continuing a four-year trend linked to global supply chain disruptions and escalating costs. Most households, about 94 percent, have seen food prices rise, while a third have lost jobs or income.

“Many people are struggling to afford food. Strengthening supply chains and trade routes is essential,” said Brian Bogart, WFP’s Caribbean Director.

Local food producers are also under pressure. Farmers report steep increases in the costs of fertiliser, seed, and equipment—further stressing a region heavily reliant on imports.

CARICOM’s Ambassador David Prendergast stressed the need for reliable data to guide food security policies, as part of the new “25 by 2025+5” programme. A real-time food security monitoring system is now in place to help identify urgent needs and inform emergency responses.

The survey is funded by the Government of Canada and the European Union.

Source: https://www.wfp.org/news/more-two-five-people-english-and-dutch-speaking-caribbean-struggle-daily-meals

