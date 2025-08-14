SVG to Begin Twin Otter Service to Montserrat September 1

The Government of Montserrat has announced the introduction of Twin Otter flights on the Montserrat–Antigua route, to be operated by SVG BMN Airways starting September 1, 2025.
The service, facilitated through an agreement with the Access Division in the Office of the Premier, will run for an initial seven-month period, ending March 31, 2026. SVG BMN Airways will operate two flights daily between the two destinations, with the possibility of increased frequency during peak travel periods.
While the Twin Otter aircraft will be the primary service on the route, officials note that islander aircraft may be used at times when the Twin Otters are undergoing maintenance.
Ticket sales will open on Friday, August 22, through the SVG BMN Airways website at bmnsvgairways.com or via local travel agents. Base fares for one-way travel during off-peak periods will be USD $110 (XCD $299) to Montserrat and USD $115 (XCD $312) to Antigua. During peak periods, the base fare will be capped at USD $125 (XCD $340) in either direction.
Taxes and fees of up to USD $71 (XCD $193) will be applied to all fares. Off-peak months are September to November 2025 and January to February 2026, while peak travel months are December 2025 and March 2026.
Travellers are encouraged to factor these new arrangements into their plans and stay tuned for further updates via ZJB Radio, the Access Division’s email at accessmni@gov.ms, telephone 491-3378, or WhatsApp at 664-392-3600.
