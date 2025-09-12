Calls for Early Preparation After Montserrat Misses CARIFESTA XV

Writer and cultural advocate Nerissa Golden says Montserrat’s absence from CARIFESTA XV in Barbados should serve as a wake-up call for how the island approaches regional cultural events.

Speaking on The Breakfast Show with Basil Chambers on Wednesday, September 3, Golden, who is also the Editor of Discover Montserrat, described CARIFESTA as “our cultural Olympics”, where the region showcases its best talent and creativity in one space. “For many people, they may dream about seeing the Caribbean, and this is an opportunity to almost see the entire Caribbean all in one location. In ten days, you feel like you’ve travelled through the whole Caribbean,” she said.

Golden stressed that Montserrat cannot afford to treat CARIFESTA participation as an afterthought. “On a national level, CARIFESTA is not something you could do today for today. You have to plan for it,” she explained. She recalled that after leading Montserrat’s delegation to Trinidad in 2019, the expectation was that preparations would continue for Antigua in 2021. While the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted those plans, she noted that Barbados’ hosting was confirmed years in advance.

“Two years out, it should have been in the budget,” Golden said. “Even if you’ve got to do it over time, in 2023 you put away $50,000, in 2024 another $50,000, so by 2025 you have something. Budgets are decided as early as September or October of the year before, not in March when the Premier makes the presentation.”

She made it clear that responsibility cannot rest solely on government. “We can go to CARIFESTA on our own. It doesn’t have to be a national thing. Parents who want to give their children a grounding in who we are as a people should put it on their bucket list. In the same way people decide to go to St Kitts Music Festival or carnival, they can decide to go to CARIFESTA,” she urged.

Golden also pointed to opportunities missed by entrepreneurs and creatives when Montserrat does not show up. “One suggestion is that in the year CARIFESTA is happening, instead of hosting a local expo, you channel those funds into sending entrepreneurs and their products to the Grand Market. That’s where they get regional exposure, compare notes, and learn from others. People are very generous with knowledge, and just being in that space allows you to solve real challenges around production, distribution, and payments,” she said.

On the issue of preparation, Golden said when she led the 2019 delegation, planning was deliberate: “Once you know your budget and who’s going, you sit down and plan, what is the story we’re going to tell? That takes time and coordination. If you think of it as having two years to prepare, then you’re not scrambling at the last minute.”

The conversation also touched on Prime Minister Mia Mottley’s proposal to hold CARIFESTA every two years. Golden said the idea was worth exploring. “If I call it our cultural Olympics, then maybe we do need to have it every two years. Things are changing so rapidly. You could even break it into segments, like the Winter and Summer Olympics. Either way, it takes intentionality and planning.”

She concluded by emphasising that Montserrat must show up, not just at government level but across all sectors. “We have to show up and not just leave it to the government. Our people need to be in those rooms, whether it’s fashion, dance, technology, or education. Government can’t do everything. We as individuals must prepare ourselves, build our craft, and seek out opportunities. You don’t get ready after the opportunity comes; you must be ready before.”

Golden closed the interview by announcing the launch of her upcoming book, Live Fearless: A Christian Entrepreneur’s Guide to Life and Business, which will be released on September 30.

Listen to the full conversation here –> https://montserratradioecho.wordpress.com/2025/09/03/wednesday-september-3-2025-basil-chats-with-nerissa-golden/

