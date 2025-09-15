150 Runners Needed for St Augustine Primary 150th Anniversary Torch Run

St. Augustine Catholic Primary School will mark its 150th anniversary with a Torch Run on Sunday, September 28, 2025.

The event begins at 11:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Look Out and will travel through Davy Hill and Brades before ending at St. Augustine Primary School.

According to organisers, 150 past students will each run a segment of the route to celebrate the milestone under the theme “150 years of excellence in education.”

The Torch Run is one of several activities planned this year to highlight the school’s contribution to Montserrat’s education system.

Interested participants and supporters can register online, while further information is available by contacting the school’s office at 664-491-4768.

Like this: Like Loading...