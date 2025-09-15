Advertisement

Montserrat - 800x90

Advertisement

Dcash survey - mobile ad
St. Augustine Roman Catholic Primary School in Woodlands, Montserrat
St. Augustine Roman Catholic Primary School in Woodlands, Montserrat

150 Runners Needed for St Augustine Primary 150th Anniversary Torch Run

St. Augustine Catholic Primary School will mark its 150th anniversary with a Torch Run on Sunday, September 28, 2025.

The event begins at 11:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Look Out and will travel through Davy Hill and Brades before ending at St. Augustine Primary School.

According to organisers, 150 past students will each run a segment of the route to celebrate the milestone under the theme “150 years of excellence in education.”

The Torch Run is one of several activities planned this year to highlight the school’s contribution to Montserrat’s education system.

Interested participants and supporters can register online, while further information is available by contacting the school’s office at 664-491-4768.

Discover more from Discover Montserrat

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

LF Web Ad1

Shop the Brand

Connect with us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin

Advertisement

SPCCU job ad - general manager (970 x 250 px)

Advertisement

SPCCU job ad - general manager 325 x 50 px

Shop our Merch

Scroll to Top

Discover more from Discover Montserrat

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading