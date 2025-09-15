Montserrat Part of Darwin Biodiversity Funding Review

Montserrat is taking part in a key evaluation of biodiversity conservation funding that has supported environmental protection efforts on the island for more than a decade.

“Since 2013, the UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has invested in 33 biodiversity conservation projects in Montserrat through its Darwin Initiative,” a release from Oxford Policy Management (OPM) stated.

The review is being carried out by Defra in partnership with OPM. “As part of an external evaluation, Defra is working with Oxford Policy Management (OPM) to assess the effectiveness and impact of these programmes. Sierra Ison and Aldean Williams are supporting this evaluation process locally.”

The assessment will run from Monday, September 15 to Wednesday, September 17, 2025, and will include “key informant interviews and a focus groups discussion.”

“Montserrat has been selected as one of the focus countries for this evaluation due to the significant investment made through Darwin and the island’s unique conservation challenges. The insights gathered will directly influence how future Darwin funding is designed and delivered not only in Montserrat but across other regions facing similar environmental challenges. This evaluation is about understanding what has worked well, what challenges you’ve faced, and most importantly, how we can make future funding work better for you.”

Stakeholders lined up for interviews include “project implementers and partners such as the Department of the Environment and the Montserrat National Trust,” along with “government agencies and departments such as the Physical Planning Unit and the Fisheries and Ocean Governance Unit.”

Other groups engaged will include community organizations – Cork Hill Committee, local businesses, and stakeholders who have participated in conservation projects – Representatives of the Montserrat Fishers and Boaters Association and the Montserrat Secondary School and former staff of the Ministry of Agriculture.

According to the release, the evaluation is designed to “assess the overall impact and effectiveness of Darwin funding globally, identify best practices and lessons learned, understand challenges faced by grantees and communities, develop recommendations for improving future conservation funding,” and “ensure that funding mechanisms better support local conservation priorities.”

“The evaluation findings will be shared with Defra and the Government of Montserrat and used to enhance the design and delivery of future biodiversity conservation programmes.”

For more information, the release advises stakeholders to contact Aldean Williams at 664-496-0089.

Like this: Like Loading...