Montserrat Civil Service Association Elects New Executive at 2025 AGM

(Press release) On Wednesday, October 1, 2025, the Montserrat Civil Service Association (MCSA) successfully hosted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Brades Arts and Education Centre. The AGM provided an opportunity for members to reflect on the Association’s accomplishments over the past years and chart a path forward. A key highlight of the meeting was the election of a new Executive to lead the organisation.

The newly elected Executive is as follows:

President – Sis Michelle Cassell

Vice President – Bro Lester Ryan

Secretary – Sis Josè White

Treasurer – Sis Romilly Murraine

Assistant Secretary – Sis Essaline Martin

Assistant Treasurer – Sis Marcilla Frith-Mulcare

Floor Members:

Sis Sharese Allen

Sis Sharon Williams – Lewis

Sis Althea Allen

Bro Jhovarn Thornhill

The MCSA extends its sincere gratitude to all members for their continued support and participation. The Association also encourages all Public Officers to become members and take an active role in shaping the future of the Public service.

This newly elected and dynamic team brings a renewed energy and commitment to the mission of the MCSA. The Association remains steadfast in its role to support, champion, and advocate for its members, while fostering collaborative relationships with the Government of Montserrat in pursuit of shared goals and positive outcomes for the Public service.

