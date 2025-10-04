Montserrat Goes Pink to Honour Cancer Survivors and Encourage Breast Health

Montserrat offices and staff turned pink on Friday, October 4, for the annual Pink Friday initiative to remember loved ones who lost their fight with breast cancer and to remind everyone to get their breast checks. Both men and women can be affected by breast cancer.

The event, which is part of the Pink Ribbon Charity Montserrat Inc.’s annual calendar encourages business owners and staff to decorate their workplaces and wear pink.

This year, shades of pink were visible and government departments and private sector offices participated in the awareness campaign.

“It is always good to see how the community joins in to remember those we’ve lost and those still fighting with breast cancer,” Sonia Charles, President of the PRC said. “We look forward to seeing everyone at Saturday’s 16th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk.”

Registration for the walk begins at 3pm at the Lookout Community Centre with a kick off time of 4pm, ending at Soca Cabana in Little Bay for the wrap up ceremony. The winners of the Step Challenge will also be announced and prizes awarded at that time.

On Sunday, the PRC volunteer team will be worshiping with the members of the St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church in Lookout. All are encouraged to attend.

Here are a few photos which were shared on the Pink Ribbon’s Charity Facebook page.

