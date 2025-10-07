Assembly Backs Auditor General’s Independence

The Legislative Assembly has unanimously supported a resolution to confirm the terms and conditions of employment for the Auditor General, reinforcing the office’s independence and accountability.

Members stressed that the role is essential for safeguarding public finances, particularly as Montserrat moves closer to graduating from the UK’s aid framework in 2026.

“The importance of the Auditor General cannot be overstated,” one member said during the debate. “True independence comes when reporting is to the Legislative Assembly, not the Governor.”

Premier Reuben T. Meade acknowledged concerns about prolonged acting appointments across the civil service and stressed that succession planning remains a challenge. “We must move beyond prolonged acting roles,” he said. “The Auditor General’s post is vital to safeguarding transparency in the public service.”

Several speakers noted the financial implications of enhancing the Audit Office, but the consensus was that accountability outweighed the costs. The premier added that Montserrat must demonstrate strong oversight of government expenditure at a time when international partners are scrutinising how the island manages limited resources.

The resolution confirms security of tenure for the Auditor General and ensures the office can operate free from political interference, a step widely seen as bolstering trust in government at a pivotal moment in Montserrat’s development.

