Montserrat Placed Under Tropical Storm Watch as Jerry Approaches

The Antigua & Barbuda Meteorological Service has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for Montserrat as Tropical Storm Jerry continues moving quickly west-northwestward across the Atlantic. Residents are urged to begin implementing their hurricane preparedness plans.

At 5AM local time on Wednesday, October 8, the centre of Jerry was located near latitude 13.3° North, longitude 50.7° West, approximately 804 miles east-southeast of Montserrat. The storm is moving toward the west-northwest at 23 mph (37 km/h). Forecasters expect this motion to continue with a slight decrease in speed over the next couple of days, before turning north-northwest and north by Friday.

Jerry currently has maximum sustained winds near 50 mph (85 km/h), with higher gusts, and tropical-storm-force winds extending up to 125 miles (205 km) from the centre. Strengthening is forecast over the coming days, and Jerry is expected to reach hurricane strength by Thursday.

The centre of the storm is projected to pass near or north of the Northern Leeward Islands late Thursday and Friday, which could bring hazardous weather conditions to Montserrat. A tropical storm warning is likely to be issued within the next 24 hours.

The Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services emphasised that all residents should monitor the storm closely and take action to protect life and property. The next advisory on Tropical Storm Jerry is expected at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

