OECS Council of Ministers of Trade to Meet in Montserrat

Montserrat will host the Seventh Ordinary Council of Ministers of Trade from October 15 to 18, 2025.

According to a release from the Business Trade and Investment Unit in the Office of the Premier, this high-level regional event will convene ministerial delegates and supporting personnel from across the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

The meeting is a critical regional forum, used to discuss key trade and economic matters impacting the subregion.

The occasion also marks Montserrat’s assumption of the Chairmanship of the Council of Ministers for Trade. This is a significant milestone, reflecting the country’s commitment to regional engagement, and the island’s growing leadership role in regional trade policy development and economic integration.

Over the two days of meetings, discussions will focus on enhancing intra-regional trade, promoting private sector competitiveness and supporting businesses across the OECS, strengthening trade facilitation mechanisms, and advancing collective strategies for sustainable growth across OECS Member States.

Premier Reuben T. Meade said “It is an honour and pleasure to host such a distinguished delegation of OECS Ministers. This gathering

underscore Montserrat’s commitment to fostering regional cooperation and showcasing our unique contributions to the OECS economic framework.”

In addition to the formal sessions, Montserrat will host welcome receptions to encourage networking among delegates, and a special showcase of Montserrat’s goods will highlight local crafts, agricultural products, and cultural offerings, promoting our businesses and tourism.

The Government of Montserrat said they are proud to host this important engagement, which underscores its continued commitment to regional cooperation and inclusive economic development within the OECS framework.

