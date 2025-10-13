Montserrat Joins the Global Call to “Fund Resilience, Not Disasters”

The Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA) will join the global community in observing the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (IDDRR) 2025 on Monday, October 13, under the timely theme of “Fund Resilience, Not Disasters.”

To mark the occasion, the DMCA will host a special panel discussion on ZJB Radio at 2:30 p.m., exploring practical ways Montserrat can strengthen resilience and preparedness to reduce the impact and cost of future disasters.

The panellists for the discussion are: Parliamentary Secretary Crenston Buffonge, Dr Graham Ryan, Director of the Montserrat Volcano Observatory (MVO), and Lt. Col. Alvin Ryan, Director of the Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA). The programme will be moderated by Shirlian Queeley, Information and Education Officer at the DMCA.

Drawing on lessons from Montserrat’s history of volcanic activity, hurricanes, landslides, lahars, and flash floods, the conversation will focus on building a safer, more resilient future for all residents.

The public is encouraged to tune in and join the conversation as Montserrat continues its journey from reacting to disasters toward funding resilience.

On Tuesday, October 14, 2025, the DMCA will partner with the Montserrat Volcano Observatory (MVO) to host an educational outreach activity at one of the island’s primary schools. This session will raise awareness among students about reducing disaster risks through prevention and preparedness.

Because the youth are the future, the DMCA remains committed to nurturing a culture of safety, awareness, and resilience, ensuring that every generation is better equipped to manage and reduce the risks posed by both natural and technological hazards.

