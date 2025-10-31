Montserrat Government UK Office Moves to New Location

The Government of Montserrat UK Office (MGUKO) has announced the official relocation of its London office to a new, modern space in Victoria.

The move reflects MGUKO’s ongoing commitment to improving accessibility, strengthening services, and deepening engagement with the Montserratian community, business partners, and stakeholders across the UK and Europe.

The new Office Address is:

Montserrat Government UK Office

162 Buckingham Palace Road

London, SW1W 9TR

The new Contact Number is +44 (0)20 3031 8067

The relocation creates a more accessible and professional space for hosting business, community, cultural, and diplomatic engagements.

“Our new location represents not just a change of address but a renewed step forward in our ambition to strengthen Montserrat’s voice in the UK. The office is committed to being a bridge between Montserrat and the wider world—supporting our diaspora, advancing trade and investment opportunities, and showcasing the island’s unique heritage and potential on the global stage,” commented Kei-Retta Farrell, Government of Montserrat Representative and Head of the UK Office.

The Montserrat Government UK Office provides consular services, diaspora engagement, cultural promotion, trade and investment facilitation, and diplomatic representation for Montserrat in the UK and Europe.

Stay Connected

To stay up to date with events, services, and opportunities, connect with the Montserrat Government UK

Office through:

Website: www.montserrat-gov.org

Email: admin@montserrat-gov.org

Mailing List: https://mailchi.mp/montserrat-gov/montserrat-government-uk-office-mailing-list

WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb678vF3rZZly68ew51P

